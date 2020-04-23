Youngsters at a Grantham infant school have paid tribute to key workers, by producing lifesize figures of them for a special window display.

Pupils in Year 1 at Little Gonerby Infant School, in Sandon Road, originally created the figures of a police officer, paramedic, fire officer and army officer, as part of their ‘superheroes’ project last term.

During the project the children focused on who were their real life superheroes, and created the figures by drawing around each other and painting them.