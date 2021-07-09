Local key workers were guests of honour at a special afternoon tea last week.

Catering students at Grantham College invited key workers from the local community to a vintage afternoon tea to thank them for their tireless efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The students had prepared and served the traditional tea themselves in the college’s Apple Tree Restaurant to invited guests, including Grantham Hospital theatre staff, Lincolnshire Police and St Barnabas Hospice staff as well as members of the refuse collection crew from South Kesteven District Council and representatives of Grantham Foodbank.

Afternoon tea for keyworkers. (48926773)

A selection of quintessential, culinary delights, from smoked salmon sandwiches, freshly baked scones and Victoria sponge cake to Viennese whirls, eclairs and meringue splits, featured on the menu.

Guests were also able to drink tea that was served from vintage china teapots and tea cups and the restaurant was decorated with bunting, fresh flowers and colourful ‘Thank You!’ artwork, created by the college’s art and design students especially for the special occasion.

Tracy Scarborough, the college’s vice principal, quality and curriculum, welcomed and thanked the invited guests.

Afternoon tea for keyworkers. (48926791)

She said: “Our hospitality and catering students came up with this wonderful idea of inviting key workers into college for an afternoon tea as a way of thanking them for all their hard work and dedication throughout the very difficult circumstances created by the pandemic.

“The planning, preparations and staging of the special event has also given the students much needed experience of catering for a full restaurant, which, due to the pandemic, there has been little opportunity for them to have this past year.

“On behalf of Grantham College, I’d like to extend a big ‘thank you’ from all our students and staff to all key workers, not just those who have been able to attend our afternoon tea event.”

She also expressed thanks to the local businesses who had leant their support to the afternoon tea event.

Afternoon tea for keyworkers. (48926795)

The Grantham branch of Morrisons supermarket, produce supplier Fresh Drop and florists Glen-Esk Flowers, contributed lots of ingredients and table decorations. Even the catering students themselves made a donation, using their recent restaurant tips to help fund the special occasion.

Hazel Gunby, head of curriculum, then surprised catering lecturers Richard White and Tracey West by asking them to step out of the kitchen to join the guests for the special tea as well.

She added: “Our lecturers have also worked tirelessly and creatively during the pandemic to enable students to receive as much of the same teaching and learning as possible.

“Richard and Tracey also set up a take away service and created a temporary teaching kitchen in their own homes to deliver remote practical lessons during lockdown.

Keyworkers afternoon tea. (48927030)

“As key workers, they too deserve our thanks.”