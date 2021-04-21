Key workers across Grantham were treated to a free buffet on Saturday to thank them for all their hard work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ambulance staff and firefighters tucked into the buffet that had been made especially for them by Finkin'S Restaurant, on the High Street.

Local fund-raiser Rob Dixon spearheaded the donation as part of a fund-raising initiative to provide meals to deserving people across Grantham in a bid spread some positivity.

Rob delivered buffet food to key workers at the weekend (46326716)

Local businesses or individuals are given the opportunity to sponsor the meals every two week.

After securing sponsorship from Duncan Bateson of Noah’s Ark Heating & Plumbing, of Barrowby, Duncan joined Rob to hand deliver the buffet food to Grantham Ambulance Station followed by Grantham Fire Station, on Saturday.

Rob, 64, said: “Two fantastic services providing a first class service to the residents of Grantham and the surrounding areas. Thanks all at Finkin’S for preparing such an excellent buffet.

“I have already secured sponsors every two weeks until October but if any local business or individuals would like to sponsor something similar please contact me on Facebook.”