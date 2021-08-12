KFC is warning customers that some items may not be available to buy from its menu following disruption.

The fast-food giant, which has restaurants and drive-thrus across the region, has taken to social media to tell diners things might not be as they expect next time they place an order.

In a message, posted on Twitter, KFC says the problems have been caused by 'disruption over the last few weeks' but it doesn't detail exactly what has caused the issues.

The statement warns that alongside some menu items not being available, hungry fast food fans ordering some of the infamous southern fried chicken may also notice that KFC packaging looks different too.

It's message reads: "You might find some items aren't available or our packaging might look a little different to normal.

"We know it's not ideal but we're working hard to keep things running smoothly."

KFC goes on to ask its customers to 'be patient' with teams as they work through the problems.

It is not the first time that KFC has experienced shortages of its infamous chicken made with the Colonel's secret recipe.

In 2018 it was hit with nationwide supply problems which led to chicken shortages with some branches even being forced to close altogether.

KFC has not said that any branches will close this time around but that it is doing its best to 'keep things running smoothly'.