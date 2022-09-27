A Grantham business owner is devastated after discovering her shop will close following plans to build residential properties in a shopping centre.

Rosa Ansell, owner of Hippy Bohobell in the George Shopping Centre, only found out through an article in the Journal that her shop, known as unit 15, was to be removed alongside the centre’s escalator.

This is part of plans to remove the glazed roof in the shopping centre to potentially build residential properties to invest in the “building’s maintenance and future lifespan”, the plan states.

Owner of Hippy Bohobell, Rosabell Ansell (54609882)

Rosa, originally from London but has lived in Grantham for over 12 years with her family, said: “I’ve been really lucky with my shop. This is my dream.

"I’ve worked in the field for 25 years and to bring it to Grantham was such a big thing.

“This kind of shop is all there is in Lincolnshire now so do get people coming from all over, but we have decided that obviously the shop has to shut come February.

“I think we’re actually going to move out of town.”

Hippy Bohobell in the George Shopping Centre. (59495609)

The plan was submitted to South Kesteven District Council by Conception Architects, who is acting on behalf as the agent to Crystal Investment Group ltd.

Hippy Bohobell first opened in January 2022, and has gained a popular following since, with one customer coming all the way from Kings Lynn to visit Rosa’s shop.

However, two weeks ago Crystal Investment communicated to Rosa by email about the potential plans to remove the glazed roof.

Hippy Bohobell in the George Shopping Centre. (59495599)

Rosa, added: “In this email they said they were going to take the roof off and then they went really quiet when I asked what was going to happen to my shop.”

“I didn’t get a reply or anything and then I saw the article in the Journal with everyone else.”

She has been told her business can remain open until February 6, 2023.

She added: “February 6, I’m gone.

Hippy Bohobell in the George Shopping Centre. (59495690)

“I feel like I'm going to let down my local customers because they are so happy with this place. They can't walk past it without smiling.

“Also, Crystal investments are not even based here.

“I got here in January and I haven’t once spoken to them on the phone and I haven’t met a single member of the ownership or management, not once. I’ve never had anyone ask how it is going.

“It is dire and I wish I’d known because I feel like I have been misled.

“I think we really don’t need any expensive residential properties, especially in such a historic building.

“Putting flats up there, I think they’ll close the whole lot cause I don’t think they are going to get the people paying what they want for the flats knowing there is a shopping centre downstairs.”

Rosa’s husband, Dave Ansell first messaged the Journal that his wife had no idea her business was to be affected by these plans.

He added: “My wife and I run that unit under that existing escalator and it is doing really well. “But. this is news to us and as you can imagine it’s quite a kick in the teeth.”