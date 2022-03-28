Hundreds of people turned out on Saturday for Grantham Youth Fest 2022 to enjoy the sunshine, free skate and scooter park, circus skills workshops and a graffiti wall.

Youth leaders from Inspire Plus - the Grantham-based sports charity that works to help improve children’s lifestyles - helped steward the event in the marketplace in Grantham.

There was a steady stream of young people and their parents trying out skateboarding, for the first time as well as those who wanted to practice their scooter or skateboarding skills.

Poppy Weguelin. (55726586)

Jo Dobbs, project and outreach officer at SKDC said: "The turnout was brilliant for this event which encouraged people into the town centre with entertainment and participative activities. A special thanks to the Inspire Plus Youth Leaders whose help was invaluable."

Grantham Youth Fest comes hot on the heels of two successful events last weekend - Grantham's Welcome Back Folk Festival and the spectacular Bourne In Lights, which together saw more than 4,000 visitors enjoy the fun.

All these events are funded by the Government's Welcome Back Fund, established to support local authority projects which help the recovery of town centres.

Hundreds of people turned out for Grantham Youth Fest 2022 to enjoy the sunshine. (55726600)

Cabinet member for culture and visitor economy, Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, said: "We have all been bowled over by the way people have taken these recent events to their hearts and helped make them such a success.

"We are pleased to be able to bring more people into our town centres in events which also support local artists and freelancers as they bring exciting and engaging work to South Kesteven."

The Welcome Back Fund is providing councils across England a share of £56m from the European Regional Development Fund to support the safe return to high streets and help build back better from the pandemic.

The graffiti wall. (55726570)

Luke St Clair-Pedroza. (55726589)

The graffiti wall. (55726567)

The graffiti wall. (55726575)

Luke St Clair-Pedroza. (55726580)

Children enjoying the free skate and scooter park. (55726530)

Poppy Weguelin. (55726592)

Children enjoying the free skate and scooter park. (55726542)

Children enjoying the free skate and scooter park. (55726548)

Joe Saville ran circus skills workshops on the day. (55726551)

Joe Saville and Morgan Muir. (55726554)