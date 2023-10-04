Serial killer nurse Beverley Allitt has appealed to be transferred to a mainstream prison.

Allitt, from Grantham, appeared before a mental health assessment panel yesterday (Tuesday) in an appeal to transfer her from Rampton Secure Hospital, in Nottinghamshire.

If allowed, she could become eligible to apply for parole.

Beverely Allitt

It has not been confirmed when the panel’s decision will be made.

Allitt was given 13 life sentences on May 28, 1993, for killing three infants and an 11-year-old boy, attempting to kill three infants and causing grievous bodily harm to six others.

This was while she worked as a nurse on the paediatric ward in Grantham and Kesteven Hospital.

When sentenced, she was told she would have to serve a 30-year minimum sentence.

Allitt grew up in Corby Glen and was enrolled as a nurse in Grantham Hospital in 1991.

In a previous Journal article, Alan Asher, father of Kayley Asher who was a victim of Allitt’s, said it was “scary to think Allitt could one day be free”.

Kayley was 15 months old when Allitt tried to kill her by injecting a potentially fatal air bubble under her arm.