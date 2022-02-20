A letter from a Grantham Journal reader has told the story of an act of kindness towards a man in his 70s.

The letter reads:

For some considerable time my husband, who is in his 70s and suffers from visual and hearing impairment, has been daily making his way from home to the Co-op store on Springfield Road to pick up his daily newspaper (including the Journal on a Friday).

Little did I know until I had a phone call from a concerned member of the the public that my husband had been trying to cross over the road opposite to the store on what is a blind corner.

This is where (I also found out later) the manager and staff of the Co-op stepped in, escorted him across the road, had his paper waiting behind the counter and then making sure he crossed safely back again.

Sometimes we feel we live in a very selfish and cynical society, so it is reassuring to find that this is not always the case and an act of kindness like this must be highly commended.

In view of the foregoing, my husband now has his newspapers delivered, but I will always be grateful to those who were concerned enough to help.

Name and address supplied