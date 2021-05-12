A kind stranger has paid to replace two bikes that were stolen while schoolchildren were being taught to ride safely in Grantham.

The Tiger Fury mountain bikes were stolen off the back of a trailer while the Year 6 children, from Greenfields Academy, were being taught what to do at a T junction, on Trent Road, last month.

After hearing about the theft, a kindhearted stranger stepped in to help.

Two blue Tiger Fury mountain bikes were stolen while schoolchildren were doing their Bikeability training. (46618890)

Chris Armond, executive headteacher at Greenfields Academy, said: “We are extremely grateful to the anonymous member of the public who contacted the school to donate money for us to purchase two new bikes to replace the ones stolen last week.

"They didn't want to be named but rest assured their support will help all our pupils to now complete their Bikeability Training and take part in outdoor education at the school."

If anybody has any information about the stolen bikes they should call police on 101, quoting incident number 204 of April 27.