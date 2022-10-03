A second Journal reader has criticised the admissions policy of King's School in Grantham, believing it to be unfair to local boys.

Edward Hawkins wrote to the Journal after we published a letter branding as "ridiculous" the grammar school's policy, which is said to give no weight to where a child lives.

Mr Hawkins writes:

"I am writing in support of Ben’s email (Journal, September 9), ‘Catchment area policy not right’.

The situation is worse than Ben described.

In 2021, King’s admitted boys from as far away as York and Surrey, this year from Watford and Croydon.

From freedom of information requests (on WhatDoTheyKnow.com) we can see that in four of the last five years a total of 399 boys from the local area (NG31, NG32, NG33, Long Bennington and Bottesford) have been given places at King’s, whereas 571 girls have been given places at KGGS.

In other words girls living in and around Grantham were 43 per cent more likely to get a place at their local grammar school than boys.

KGGS’s reach normally extends no further than Oakham, whereas King’s takes boys from south London, 109 miles away.

Grammar schools are not required to set catchment areas. However, in practice 15 of the 16 members of the Lincolnshire Consortium of Grammar Schools give priority to local candidates. Eight, including KGGS, treat all candidates with an 11+ pass equally, giving priority to those living closest to the school.

Seven others give priority to candidates living in catchment areas around the school (ranked by score) before looking further afield.

King’s alone ranks by 11+ score only, which means that a boy living literally anywhere in the UK can compete for a place on equal terms with a boy living a five-minute walk from the school.

Girls need an 11+ pass score of 220 to get into KGGS: last year the lowest score achieved for a place at King’s was 234.

Plenty of boys in Grantham who pass their 11+ do not get places at their local grammar school whereas all the girls do.

I think this situation is egregiously unfair on local boys and must change.

Edwards Hawkins, by email