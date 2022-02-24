Army cadets from The King’s School attended the Senior Cadet Instructor’s Cadre over the half-term break.

Eight cadets from the The King’s School attended the Cadre, which was run by 7 Brigade at Chetwynd Barracks, Nottinghamshire.

The cadets learned Method of Instruction, which is how to teach junior cadets, and the successful completion of this will help them gain promotion through the ranks.

Eight CCF cadets from The King’s School attended the Senior Cadet Instructor's Cadre (55023140)

Each cadet also learned fieldcraft to a high level, which prepares them for teaching within the contingent. The cadets said they enjoyed the learning and instructional lessons.

Lt Colonel Ray Ogg BEM said: “The numbers of cadets attending this Cadre was exceptional and will give The King’s School Army Section an excellent base after Covid-19 to develop and train our junior cadets.”