The King’s School, Grantham, has submitted a planning application for a two-storey classroom block in Brook Street.

The application proposes demolishing the former St Wulfram’s Church Hall, which has recently been acquired by the school and is currently used as a temporary classroom.

It says the existing church hall of modular concrete panel construction has “long exceeded its usable lifespan with the existing flat roof being in a state of repair.”

Due to its lack of architectural or historical merit, the plan is to demolish it to make way for a 507 sq m new classroom block to be used as a Sixth Form centre. There will also be two classrooms on the ground and first floor, in addition to toilets.

The application notes design changes from earlier plans to minimise the impact on neighbouring buildings, with changes to windows and their glazing.

It said: “The intention is to provide an aesthetic that is complementary to existing buildings, without being a straight copy. It is crucial that the new classroom block is a contemporary representation of the existing historic form which we believe has been achieved.”

The application notes that following changes to the building’s design, Historic England says its concerns have been addressed and the Diocese of Lincoln now supports the planning application.

However, it also said: “The viability of the project is subject to further bid funding from the King’s School, and should permission be granted, the success of the application will be used to demonstrate the scheme’s practicality and deliverability.”