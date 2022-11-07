A pupil from King's School in Grantham has been chosen from the region's cadet forces to join the Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire on ceremonial duties.

Sam Davie was selected for the role after the East Midlands Reserve Forces' and Cadets' Association (RFCA) held a competition for all the Lincolnshire School combined cadet forces to pick a pupil for the prestigious role of Lord Lieutenant's cadet.

The King's School CCF was the winner and Sam, of the RAF CCF section, was selected.

Sgt Sam Davie is presented with his uniform badge and his certificate by the Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, Toby Dennis, at the ceremony held at Sobraon Barracks, Lincoln, with King's contingent commander Lt Col Ray Ogg BEM, left. (60475735)

Contingent commander at King's Lt Col Ray Ogg BEM said: "We are very honoured to have won the Lord Lieutenant's cadet for the second year running.

"It is a great achievement for both Sam, the school, and the RAF CCF section here at King's."

Sam was presented with a uniform badge and certificate by the Lord Lieutenant at a ceremony at Sobraon Barracks in Lincoln.

He will now accompany the Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, Toby Dennis, on visits when required. His first event will be the Remembrance service at Lincoln Cathedral.