The Toy Bank run by King’s School opened this week to hand out donated children’s gifts to needy families.

Organisers plan to open the shop every Wednesday up to and including December 14, from 1pm to 3.30pm.

The shop will also be open on Saturday, December 3, and Saturday, December 10, from 10am to noon.

The King's School's Toy Bank is now open in the former Cyclesport shop on London Road. (60726050)

The annual Toy Bank has seen over 10,000 toys donated to children in the years it has been running.

An official opening was held on Wednesday (November 16) attended by King’s head master Simon Pickett, assistant headteacher Nathan Whales, who has overseen the project since it began, and students.

Assistant head boy and leader of the charity prefect team William Coxe is leading the project this year. At the opening, William said: “Last year we managed to donate to 210 children which we are really proud of and this year with the cost of living crisis we really hope that we can support you.

Visitors to the opening were given a demonstration by breakdancers Karam Singh and Kelvin Clark. Karam won a silver medal at this year’s European Break Championships. Kelvin has danced with dance group Diversity.

“We are really thankful for the donations the community has given us. I would like to thank the prefect team and the toy bank team for facilitating it and making sure that it is open and on the high street again.”

Mr Whales said: “It’s a difficult time for many people but we are non-judgemental. If you feel you need help please come along and use the Toy Bank.

“I am really proud of the boys. They have stepped up to the plate organising everything from start to finish. They have been brilliant every year.”

The Toy Bank was supported with a donation from the Rotary Club of Grantham. Roger Graves, of the club, said: “We were delighted to support this local initiative and in return the local community – a great initiative by the King’s School and we wish them well in the 2022 project.”