The King’s School toy bank is back after a break last year and opened its doors on Saturday with great success.

More than 80 children received toys from the bank which has been run by the school over a number of years.

The Toy Bank is staffed by a team of Sixth Form boys who got a great buzz from helping.

King's School toy bank (53561219)

Thomas Linford, who is deputy head boy, is leading them and said: "I was very proud with the way they conducted themselves. We guided the visitors around the shop, helping them to choose appropriate toys for their children’s ages, with smiles on our faces."

The toys have kindly been donated by individuals as well as with the support of Grantham Rotary Club and Downtown. Drop-off points included The Garden Yard and Price and Sons Funeral Directors. Supervising the toy bank is head of Sixth Form, Nathan Whales.

Thomas added: "Parents only need proof of Child Benefit in order to receive toys. We hope to help even more families when we open our Toy Bank again on December 11 (Saturday), at 10am until 2pm. Please come in and see us."