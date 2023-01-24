A police force has secured £190,000 from the Home Office to help reduce knife crime across the county.

Some of the money provided to Lincolnshire Police will be used to provide specialist training to officers and staff, teaching them more about tracking and deterring serious violent crime.

Officers will engage with vulnerable communities in Lincolnshire and work with the University of Lincoln, which will use focus groups and in-depth interviews to understand people’s views, fears, and experiences with knife crime.

Police have been awarded £190,000 to tackle knife crime. (61946471)

Detective Superintendent Suzanne Davies, serious violence reduction lead for Lincolnshire Police, said: "I am really pleased to be able to work with the university and young people so that together we can reduce knife crime and homicides in Lincolnshire.

"This additional funding means that we can work in a different way; we have all seen the devastating impact these offences have on families and I would much rather prevent knife crimes and deaths than investigate them."

Training will also help predict 'hot spots' and identify people likely to be impacted by serious violence.

This work will form part of Lincolnshire Police's 'Think Sharp' scheme, a prevention project which aims to reduce knife crime, weapon-based offences, and murders.

The police will work alongside the university for 15 months to engage with communities in the county, analyse the results and develop an intervention programme.

A pilot of this programme will then begin at three Lincolnshire secondary schools before the results are combed over by experts.

Dr Anthony Ellis from the University of Lincoln said: "The university is really pleased to be working with Lincolnshire Police on this important new project aimed at reducing serious violence across the county."