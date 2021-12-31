Knighthood awarded to Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, a key adviser to the government during the pandemic

Key adviser to the government Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has been awarded a knighthood in the New Year's Honours.

Professor Van-Tam, who lives in the Grantham area, has advised the UK Government on pandemic response since 2004 and has become a familiar face on our TV screens during the Covid pandemic.

Working with external experts, the Recovery Platform trial was set up, successfully becoming the largest randomised control trial for Covid-19 treatments in the world.

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam became a familiar face on TV during the pandemic. (44331663)

He is also the clinical adviser to the Vaccines Taskforce. He worked to ensure that the first lockdown was lifted safely. He was central to the Government’s preparedness for a potential H5N1 pandemic and, in the subsequent 2009 swine flu pandemic, he played a key advisory role advising the World Health Organization and sat on the UK SAGE Committee.

From 2010 to 2017 he ran the world’s only WHO Collaborating Centre for pandemic influenza. He was critical to the introduction of the adjuvanted flu vaccine for older people in the UK.

Professor Van-Tam was born in Boston and attended Boston Grammar School before graduating in medicine at Nottingham University.

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, Deputy Chief Medical Officer completes Newark Parkrun. (49569603)

Other local recipients in the New Year's Honours list are John Goree, who lived in Grantham for 30 years and who has received a British Empire Medal for his work in social care over 39 years; Andrew Wilson, of Castle Bytham, a managing director with Greene King, who has been made an MBE for his services to business and charity work during Covid-19; Margaret Po Ling Bailey, of Grantham, an occupational therapist with RAF recruitment and selection who has been awarded an MBE for her services to aircrew assessment and aptitude testing; and Jonathan Broomfield, of Grantham, a director at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, who has been awarded a CBE for public service.