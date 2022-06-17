A popular charity music festival is returning to Grantham, with a number of acts confirmed to be playing.

Knipfest 2022 will take place on July 30 from 3.30pm until 10.30pm at Woodnook, home of Kesteven RFC.

Last year, the event returned after a year out due to the pandemic, raising £20,000 for local cancer charities.

This year will be the 12th time that Knipfest has been held since its foundation in 2009. Each year it pays tribute to Julie Copley, who lost her battle with breast cancer in 2010 aged 41.

Tickets are already on sale and more information can be found on the Knipfest Facebook page.

Phil Noon, member of the Knipfest committee, said: "As in previous years we have an eclectic range of musical acts on the bill, along with some really tasty local food stalls.

"Coupled to that we have local brewery ‘Zest’ who are even serving a special ‘Knipfest lager’. Last year we raised over £20,000 for local cancer charities, and this year we hope to surpass that figure.

"100 percent of all takings are donated, and our thanks goes out to the bar staff from Kesteven Rugby Club, who donate their time for free, as well as all of the local business who give us their continued support."

Several acts have been confirmed for this year's festival, including:

Purple Revolution, a nine piece Prince tribute act who perfectly recreate the Master's incredible tunes

Maybe Gaga, a stunning act with costume changes and a show not to be missed.

Crazy Ape, Phil said: "It just wouldn’t be Knipfest without these guys who have been performing all over the world for the last 30 years".

Liquid Brass, a full brass section playing modern classics with a pulsing rhythm

St Cecilia, a young band from Leeds that provide incredible harmonies.

Class Act, a local band whose average age is 12 and have excelled as musicians from the local teaching studios Melody Music Rooms. This will be their debut performance and their set should not be missed.

Tickets are available online only, priced at 22.50 and under 14s go free when accompanied by an adult. There is a cashless bar and no alcohol will be permitted into the arena.