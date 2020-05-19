Knipfest cancelled due to coronavirus, but fund-raising continues
Published: 14:05, 19 May 2020
| Updated: 14:07, 19 May 2020
Despite being cancelled due to coronavirus, the Knipfest music festival will continue to raise money for charity.
Knipfest 2020 will not be going ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the event's organisers are already planning the popular festival for next year.
As well as making plans for 2021, organisers are raising money for Cancer Research and local hospices in the meantime.
Read moreArts and ShowbizGrantham
More by this authorMatthew Taylor