Home   News   Article

Knipfest cancelled due to coronavirus, but fund-raising continues

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 14:05, 19 May 2020
 | Updated: 14:07, 19 May 2020

Despite being cancelled due to coronavirus, the Knipfest music festival will continue to raise money for charity.

Knipfest 2020 will not be going ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the event's organisers are already planning the popular festival for next year.

As well as making plans for 2021, organisers are raising money for Cancer Research and local hospices in the meantime.

Read more
Arts and ShowbizGrantham

More by this author

Matthew Taylor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE