A charity music festival raised £20,000 for three cancer charities and in aid of Motor neurone disease.

Knipfest returned last month after a year off due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with a sell-out event.

Held on August 9 at Woodnook, home of Kesteven Rugby Club, Knipfest's 11th iteration featured seven local music acts.

The Knipfest team handed over the cheque, with representatives from Cancer Research, St Barnabas Hospice, and Dove Hospice at the Crossed Swords, Skillington. (50788539)

Knipfest organiser, Phil Noon said: "With the help of all of our supporters we have raised a whopping £20,000 for our chosen charities from this years Knipfest."

St Barnabas Hospice, Cancer Research UK, and Dove Hospice each received £6,000, with the remainder of the funds donated to a Motor neurone disease charity and a local sporting charity. The two organisations received a donation of £1,000 each.

Phil continued: "Knipfest has been going for 12 years now, and every year it is getting more popular. This year was a total sell out, and it is the only independent non subsidised event of its size, in the area.

"100 per cent of our profits go to charities. We are grateful for local support from businesses and individuals, but are always receptive to new input."

Knipfest has annually paid tribute to Julie Copley, who lost her battle with breast cancer in 2010 aged 41.

Phil added: "We will continue our activities for next year and would ask everyone to save the date which will be July 30."