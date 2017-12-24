Knitted nativity travels around Grantham

A set of knitted nativity figures have been making their way around Grantham to recreate the journey Mary and Joseph took to Bethlehem.

The travelling nativity, which consists of a knitted Mary, Joseph and donkey, set off from St Wulfram’s church on Advent Sunday to stay in a different household each night in and around Grantham, throughout December.

After hosting the nativity for the night, the family then arrange to take the figures to the next people on the list.

Father Stuart Cradduck, rector of St Wulfram’s, said: “Although it is essentially about the journey that Mary and Joseph took, it is also a great way for the community to get to know each other and make new friendships as they meet to hand over nativity.”

Families have been sharing photos of the figures in their homes across social media.

The travelling nativity started off as a South American tradition of Posada – recreating the Advent journey of Mary and Joseph as they made their way to Bethlehem for that first Christmas – and it has now become increasingly popular in the UK.

The figures are due to arrive back at St Wulfram’s in time for their Christingle service at 4pm this afternoon.