A set of knitted nativity figures including Mary, Joseph and the donkey set off from St Wulfram’s Church, Grantham, last Sunday.

The travelling nativity will stay in a different household each night in and around Grantham, throughout December.

Each night the family are welcomed into the next house, prayers are shared and hospitality is offered.

The knitted nativity are travelling around Grantham. (23367494)

