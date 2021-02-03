A knitted tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore has been found dumped in a field just hours after it was stolen from a village display near Grantham.

Andrea Harrison, of Allington Gardens, Allington, knitted the small figure last year as a tribute to the Second World War veteran, who became a household name for raising almost £33 million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden, before he passed away with Covid-19 on Tuesday, aged 100.

In December, Andrea displayed the knitted character on the village Christmas tree and residents were invited to leave Christmas wishes on it.

Captain Sir Tom Moore and Bernie Sanders. (44228672)

Andrea added: “It was really well used, so I decided to pop him on a stand next to the road sign on Peach Lane. It had some knitted hearts to encourage people to leave a Valentine message in exchange for one of the hearts.”

It was made even more poignant when Andrea heard the news of Sir Captain Tom’s death shortly after leaving the display out on Tuesday.

But just hours later Andrea was upset to discover the entire display had gone missing.

Captain Sir Tom Moore. (44239464)

She said: “Someone stole the whole thing, Captain Tom and all the hearts that had been hand made for people to exchange for a note. I am so sad that there is someone thought it was okay to do that, especially on the day of Tom’s death of all days.”

However she was delighted to receive a message this morning (Wednesday) to say that the stand and the knitted Captain Sir Tom Moore had been discovered dumped in a nearby horse field and is now proudly back on display.