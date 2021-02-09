A knitted tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore has been stolen from a village display for the second time in a week.

After being found dumped in a field last Wednesday, it has gone missing again from its public stand in Allington.

Andrea Harrison, of Allington Gardens, knitted the small figure last year as a tribute to the Second World War veteran, who raised almost £33 million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden, before he passed away with Covid-19 last Tuesday, aged 100.

The knitted Captain Tom has been stolen for a second time. (44330814)

She displayed the knitted figure on a stand on Peach Lane. The stand was decorated with knitted hearts to encourage people to leave a Valentine message in exchange for one of the hearts.

But just hours later the entire display went missing and was discovered dumped in a nearby horse field the next day.

Determined to try again, Andrea put the stand back out on display for village residents to see and enjoy.

But after going missing over the weekend, Andrea has chosen not to replace the knitted tribute.

She said: “So Captain Tom was put back up and only lasted a couple of days. He was taken probably Saturday night as it wasn’t there on Sunday morning.

"I have decided not to make another to replace him. We will just try something different in a few weeks. It was just something to give people some thing to do whilst we are all bored with the lockdown.

"It’s a shame there are some petty people about."