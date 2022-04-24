An appeal for knitters and crocheters has been launched to decorate a village bench for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

To celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, the Friendly Bench Bottesford Community Group plan to decorate The Friendly Bench in Bottesford with handmade red, white and blue knitted bunting, crocheted flowers and pom poms for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The group is hoping that people of all ages and skills will get involved with the project.

The Friendly Bench in Bottesford. Credit: Toby Roberts (54988681)

Lyndsey Young, chair of The Friendly Bench Bottesford Community Group, said: "We'd love people of all ages and skill levels to take part, it is up to them what style they want to make, all that we ask is that their woolly creations are red, white and blue."

Bunting and flowers up to 10cm in diameter would be ideal for the display, and any creations would need to be with the group by Friday May 27.

They can be dropped off at Warwick Flats, Bottesford, or posted to The Friendly Bench Woolly Jubilee, Warwick Flats, Granby Drive, Bottesford, Nottingham NG13 0BU.

To find out more, search for The Friendly Bench Bottesford Community Group on Facebook.