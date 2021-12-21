Staff at Kwik Fit in Grantham are raising money for Prostate Cancer UK with a cycle challenge outside their business on Watergate today.

Staff at the automotive servicing and repair company are cycling a static bike to run up the miles while collecting money for the charity.

They are taking donations from passers-by and customers.

The Kwik Fit team are raising money for Prostate Cancer UK (53868366)

Staff at the company nationwide voted to support Prostate Cancer UK as this year's charity partner.

Operations manager at the Grantham site Jay Milward said: "The majority of people in our industry are men. We felt we could relate to it in a way."

Manager Leon Cook said staff across the company had three charities to choose from and most voted for Prostate Cancer UK, which funds the charity's Specialist Nurses team and supports vital research into screening programmes to ensure that prostate cancer is diagnosed early and accurately.

The team will be collecting donations for the rest of the day in Watergate.

Donations can also be given online here.