A Labour candidate has apologised after leafleting continued in Grantham following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh despite political parties agreeing to suspend campaigning.

Councillor Lee Steptoe, who is standing in the Grantham South ward in the county council elections, says Labour leaflets were delivered to homes over the weekend following the death of the Duke by a third party who continued to deliver to homes despite the agreement.

Coun Steptoe, who represents Grantham Earlesfield on South Kesteven District Council, said: "The leaflets were delivered by a third party company, that are being paid to do so.

"We requested that this stopped in line with national party policy. Unfortunately it seems that the message did not get through to some of the people employed by them. We very much regret this.

"I can only sincerely apologise. It was not the intention for this to happen and our plan was to cease leafleting. I can absolutely assure you that no Labour activists were out last weekend or indeed yesterday (Saturday).

"We mourn the passing of HRH Prince Philip with the rest of the nation and I unreservedly apologise to anybody that was offended."

A number of people commented on social media about leaflets being posted through their doors in the Grantham South and Grantham East areas.

Independent candidate Bruce Wells said he thought that the "Labour Party delivering leaflets this weekend is in poor taste, and (shows) a lack of respect to the Queen and her family".