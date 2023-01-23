Several Labour candidates have been confirmed to stand in May's district council elections.

The South Kesteven District Council elections will take place on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

The Grantham Labour Party has selected current councillor Lee Steptoe, and Carole Thomson, as candidates for the Grantham Earlesfield ward.

Councillor Lee Steptoe, Labour group leader, South Kesteven District Council (61563071)

Councillor Steptoe said: "I am very proud to be reselected to represent the people of Earlesfield ward and I am looking forward to working with Carole to ensure that the residents voices are heard."

Standing in Grantham St Vincent's are Tracey Forman and Janeile Eardley, while Rob Shorrock is running in Grantham Springfield, David Burling in Grantham Harrowby, Beverley Jones in Grantham St Wulfram's and Myles Sadler in Grantham Barrowby.

David Burling, secretary of the Grantham Labour Party, said: "This year's selection of candidates has a diverse range of experience and skills, from a wide range of industries and sectors.

"It is a strong team to advocate for the people, to promote business and drive investment and to open up our local democracy that has closed its ears to what Grantham needs.

"I am proud to stand with my colleagues and give the people of Grantham a chance to change the status quo."

We will publish details of candidates standing in the local elections when informed.