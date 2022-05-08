Councillor Charmaine Morgan’s sudden resignation from the Labour Party is a sad moment, says Rob Shorrock, chairman of Grantham and Stamford Constituency Labour Party.

Charmaine has been a long standing and active member of the party in Grantham and Stamford and has served the people of St Vincent’s as a ward councillor with dedication and passion.

Many people within SKDC, the local Labour Party and the Grantham community will appreciate what she has done as a community activist and representative.

Coun Charmaine Morgan. (5040482)

Coun Morgan has stated that the values of the Party are no longer compatible with her own values. This is disappointing to hear as the national party under Starmer has made huge strides to deal with the legacy of the Corbyn leadership which led to Labour’s worst general election defeat since 1935 and generated a huge rise in complaints of antisemitism. Ensuring that this stain was tackled head on was critical for positioning Labour as a party that could take on the Conservatives and attract moderate and progressive voters from all sections of society.

We believe the Labour Party is now best placed to end the criminal and corrupt reign of the Conservatives under Johnson. Increasingly, voters are turning to Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour for a politics with compassion and integrity to tackle the cost of living crises, regenerate public services and build a country that is respected around the world again. These are the values that are important to us all.

Rob Shorrock

Chair of Grantham and Stamford Constituency Labour Party