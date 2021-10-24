The Labour Group of Councillors on South Kesteven District Council are calling for Councillor Ian Stokes to consider his position as a Councillor following the racist comment he made whilst chairing a Governance and Audit Committee.

District councillor Charmaine Morgan, Labour Group leader said: "There can be no place for such comment in our society today.

"The important high profile roles held by Coun Stokes, a former Mayor of Grantham too, make the comments even worse.

Coun Ian Stokes was chairing a committee meeting of South Kesteven District Council. Image: SKDC / YouTube (52477396)

"There is something fundamentally wrong if he felt so emboldened he could say what he did.

"His comment was totally insensitive and derogatory to a group of people deeply impacted by the immoral, cruel, murderous and barbaric slave owners of the past.

"His terminology was that of the slave owners and a society which benefitted from and supported them.

"We have to ask what is happening in our country that he felt emboldened to say such a thing.

"I have discussed the matter with the council's monitoring officer. The evidence is clear. What is less clear is what will happen next.

"The Conservative Party and Conservative Group Leader have considered his conduct. An SKDC investigation is taking place although the comment was publicly broadcast.

"However, under current law, whatever the outcome of the investigation, he will remain a councillor. Whether he should remain so is a matter for his conscience now."