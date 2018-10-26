Grantham MP Nick Boles has been accused of secretly plotting to replace Prime Minister Theresa May with Michael Gove.

The anti-Brexit Lord Adonis made the claim last Friday after Mr Boles appeared on Radio 4 saying the PM “is losing the confidence of all shades of opinion” who are “close to despair” at the state of Brexit negotiations.

The Grantham MP’s comments follow criticism of the prime minister from close-associate and fellow moderate Loughborough MP Nicky Morgan, whom has appeared at a Conservative party event in Grantham & Stamford with Mr Boles.

Soon after Mr Boles made his comments last Friday, Labour’s Lord Adonis made his allegation.

He tweeted: “Decoded, Nick Boles & Nicky Morgan are trying to replace Mrs May with Michael Gove who will pledge ‘Norway for now’ - telling the Brexiters it’s the only alternative to people’s vote to ‘remain’ & they can rip it up in a while, while telling ‘remainers’ they have a bit more cake.”

The tweet was picked up by the Total Politics website, who wrote an article called “The secret Tory plan to make Michael Gove leader (according to a Labour peer)”

It commented on the tweet and also reported that Mr Boles was campaign manager for the Gove Leadership team in 2016.

The Grantham Journal sought comment from Mr Boles on this several times but Mr Boles did not respond to our emails.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday night Ms Morgan appeared on the Peston tv show.

During the ad break she told journalist Anushka Asthana , she “absolutely yes, for now” supported the Prime Minister.

But the former minister added: “But I think probably in the course of the next 12 months we will be looking for a new leader.”

Meanwhile, Mr Boles today has ramped up his campaign for his ‘Norway for Now’ proposals on Brexit, claiming there was a ‘bandwagon’ for it an article for today’s Times newspaper.

Ms Morgan tweeted supportively: “Important from @NickBoles on why ‘Norway offers way out of the Brexit maze’ - addresses head on the issue of how the Northern Ireland backstop issue is dealt with under this option.”