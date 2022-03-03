Labour slams budget as South Kesteven District Council approves increase in its share of council tax

South Kesteven District Council has approved an increase of £5 a year in its share of the Council Tax bill for the average band D property – which is around 9.5p per week.

For households in Bands A, B and C this would be less than £5, while those in Bands E, F, G and H would pay an average of more than £5 – but no more than £10.

But the Labour group has called the budget 'regressive' and that it will mean "The choice for many of our most vulnerable will be eat or heat."

South Kesteven District Council has outlined its budget. (55238974)

But Councillor Adam Stokes (Con), cabinet member for finance, said: “An extra £5 per Band D property for the 2022/23 financial year will help to generate around £250,000 of additional income.

"The Council has looked closely at ways it can continue to maintain all of the services it provides, day-in, day-out, at current levels, while at the same time delivering on its ambitions.

"We are taking the opportunity to streamline costs where we can, attract funding from other sources, and make the most of what we already have to achieve this.

"This will enable the important services which our residents expect us to provide – including refuse collection, street cleaning and CCTV – to run smoothly and the revenue will also help offset the costs of longer-term projects acros

“The Council’s Corporate Plan sets out a clear vision and key actions up to 2023 and this year’s budget has been formulated to meet those ambitions. They provide clarity and focus to enable the Council’s financial resources to be directed to support delivery of the key actions that underpin each of the priorities.”

SKDC says its priorities are growth and the economy, housing that meets the needs of all residents, healthy and strong communities, a clean and sustainable environment and a high performing council.

But Councillor Lee Steptoe, deputy leader of the Labour Group on SKDC, has hit back at the budget announcement. He said: "Today’s Tory budget makes a mockery of their promises to ‘level up.’

"It makes further cuts to key services whilst hiking costs in Council Tax, rents and household waste services.

"The SK element of the Council Tax goes up £5, alongside the 5% hike by Lincs County Council, parking goes up 10p across Grantham and Stamford and the green waste service goes up £5 at a time of environmental crisis. Rents are up over 4%, more than national increases in pensions and benefits.

Labour Group deputy leader on SKDC Lee Steptoe. (55238990)

"This comes on the back of a national cost of living crisis that will explode next month with utility bills up over 50%, alongside already sky high prices at the pump and the highest inflation for 30 years. National Insurance also goes up over a penny in the pound.

"The choice for many of our most vulnerable will be eat or heat.

"Labour is most disappointed with the axing of the Ward Member Grant Scheme. Just two years ago this was £1,000 per councillor, was cut to £500 last year and is now scrapped. This provided vital funds for community groups in the significant pockets of deprivation across Grantham. It represents savings of just £28,000 a year which could easily have been taken from reserves, or even from affluent rural areas, where some councillors don’t bother to use it.

"This is a regressive budget and Labour opposes it."

SKDC says the recommendations put to Full Council today (Thursday) have been through the Budget Joint OSC meeting and were supported by Cabinet. It says it has also undertaken a public consultation and considered feedback in respect of the Council Tax setting.

It added that senior managers have been working with Cabinet since September to formulate the financial proposals in the context of a one-year settlement from Government which was announced in December. The funding announcements were in line with expectations.

The council said the SKDC share of Council Tax accounts for around 9% of the total bill. The majority goes to Lincolnshire County Council, while there are also contributions to the Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner and parish councils.