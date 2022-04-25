An annual Lace Day has returned for the first time since before Covid.

Melton Mowbray Lace Day was recently held at Waltham on the Wolds Village Hall.

This was the first time that the annual day was able to take place since before Covid, after it had to be cancelled for the past two years.

Visitors during the annual Lace Day (56149511)

Whilst the numbers attending were reduced, lacemakers gather to buy lace and supplies, and meet up with old friends.

The suppliers were Roseground, Margaret Wall Painted Bobbins and other general suppliers.

Refreshments included a spread of home-made cakes, and all funds raised on the day will be donated to the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance.

One of the members making lace by hand (56149514)

The Melton Mowbray Lace Group meets the first Saturday of each month at Thorpe Arnold Village Hall.

Members come from all over Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and Rutland, and the group is open to all lacemakers and needlecraft makers.