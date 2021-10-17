The Women’s Royal Army Corps (WRAC) visited the Ropsley Heath Light Railway for a social get together last week.

The group of 16 arrived at the railway on the afternoon of Friday, October 8 and spent a few hours in the sunshine.

Ropsley Heath Light Railway is a small privately owned narrow gauge railway at Grange Farm, near Ropsley.

Robert Holland, owner of the railway, said: “They rode on the steam locomotive, then a diesel locomotive and had a talk about the way they had been built and operated.”

The visitors also saw the small garden railway at the site.

This was the first time the W.R.A.C have visited the site.

One of the visitors had made a toy dog dressed as a railway porter complete with a flag for Robert as their way of saying thank you for the day.

During their visit, the W.R.A.C also made a donation to Tri4Vi, a charity formed to give visually impaired people a chance to try running, swimming and cycling on an individual basis.

This is a charity that the rail team regularly support as one of their volunteers, Paul Davidson, is a marathon runner who runs with people that are visually impaired.

The funds donated will be going towards a tandem which will also help them to cycle.