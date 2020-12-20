Lady raises money for air ambulance by delivering newspapers in village near Grantham
Published: 12:00, 20 December 2020
A woman has raised £650 for an air ambulance by delivering newspapers in her village.
Glenys Wheadon, 71, from Allington, has been delivering newspapers in her local community since June.
A resident of Allington Gardens, an area of the village for people aged 50 and over, Glenys volunteered to deliver her neighbours’ daily papers after the village shop closed during the coronavirus pandemic.