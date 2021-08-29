The owner of a hair salon that was set up during lockdown has bought the premises as she celebrates one year of business.

Clare Sheppard, who runs Clares of Grantham, celebrated the salon’s first anniversary on Wednesday having completed the purchase of the premises at 16 Market Place last Tuesday.

Clare celebrated by having banners and balloons in the salon, with free gifts given to customers.

She said: “I’ve had flowers from people. It’s lovely. I put it on Facebook and the amount of responses I’ve got is amazing, absolutely amazing.”

Before starting the salon, Clare worked at Specsavers for two-and-a-half years, and before that was also a barber on Welby Street on and off for 27 years, working for the likes of Planet Hair and Just Jens.

Clare runs the business with her fiance, Philip Mendham, and provides services in all aspects of men’s barbering, as well as children and women’s short cuts.

She continued: “We thought it would have taken two or three years to be up to where we are now. I think Covid has helped us out a lot because it’s made people go to different places.

“We were offered the chance to purchase the retail space by the landlord and we jumped at it.

“Basically, it gives us both a secure and awesome setting, and enables us the confidence to grow the business without the threat of having to move the premises and throwing your hard work away.

“In three to five years, you never know where you’re going to be. A Grantham girl is part of the town centre now which is brilliant!”

Clare is now looking into expanding two rooms in the building’s cellar, but before that, she and Philip are due to marry next February.

For more information or to book, call 01476 568355 or visit Clare’s of Grantham on Facebook.