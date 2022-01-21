A woman with terminal cancer has said she is "overwhelmed with emotion" after a fundraiser to support her bucket list surpassed £1,500.

A fundraiser was set up so that Vicky Evans Jones, who has been diagnosed with terminal womb cancer, can achieve her dreams.

Vicky, 49, has thanked everyone who has donated so far and said she was "overwhelmed" by the generosity.

Vicky Evans Jones and husband Daniel Jones. (54424515)

The fundraiser, which has so far raised over £1,500, was set up by Vicky's long-time friend and former singing partner, Shaun Muffett.

Vicky said: "Thank you so much for the donations.

"I'm overwhelmed with emotion with all your generosity."

Vicky Evans Jones is hoping to achieve her dreams and complete her bucket list. (54343597)

The money raised will help Vicky tick off her bucket list as soon as possible. She plans to renew her wedding vows with husband Daniel Jones and spend more quality time with him and their two dogs Henry and Peggy.

Also on the list is to make a CD and release a charity song, as well as a trip to the Norfolk Broads on a boat and a visit to Harry Potter World.

She added: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart, without you all none of these would be possible in this short time."

Last week, Vicky received the heartbreaking news that her womb cancer was terminal, and will now undergo radiotherapy to help with the pain.

From left: Shaun Muffett, Wade Rowlett and Vicky Evans Jones (54343561)

Shaun quickly organised the fundraiser, and an event at Grantham Railway Club in Huntingtower Road starting from 7pm on January 29 will also raise funds for Vicky.

To donate to the fundraiser, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-vicky-with-her-bucket-list