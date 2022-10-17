Six dead swans have been reported at a lake.

The Fishing Lodge Lake walk at Belton House is currently closed after six cygnets were found dead on the water.

A Facebook post on Saturday from the National Trust site said that four cygnets had died on the lake, with two more confirmed today on social media.

Dead swans have also been reported on Grantham Canal, with five set to be removed this week between Bottesford and Harlaxton by contractors commissioned by the Canal and River Trust.

A spokesperson said: "We’re sorry to say we’ve lost six cygnets from Fishing Lodge Lake and so we’re keeping the lake walk closed as a precautionary measure.

"Although avian flu hasn’t been confirmed, we’re reminding visitors not to touch any dead or sick birds or feed the birds on site. Please remember to keep your dogs on a short lead when visiting Belton.

"We have informed the relevant agencies and will continue to keep the garden lakes closed as we monitor the swan family and other birds."