Lamborghini supercar lifted by crane in to Lincolnshire bar

Locals and tourists in Skegness stopped in their tracks to witness a £350,000 Lamborghini Huracán being lifted into a Skegness club which is now only the second place in the world to have a supercar inside of a bar.

On Thursday, crowds gathered along the streets and passers-by in their cars paused to watch as the extravagant supercar was carefully lifted by trained experts onto the third floor of The Hive – a multi-million-pound nightlife complex in the heart of Skegness – in preparation for the launch of its Supercar VIP Lounge in June.

The fully road-legal supercar, which can go from 0 to 60mph in 3.4 seconds and can achieve a speed of more than 200mph, will take centre stage in The Hive’s lavish Supercar VIP Lounge when it formally launches next month.

The supercar is lifted into The Hive in Skegness. (47672481)

Matthew Dickinson, spokesperson for The Hive, said: “We had a fantastic day for the pre-launch of our brand new Supercar VIP Lounge – and after weeks of planning it has been so good to finally set the wheels in motion for this new addition to The Hive.

“After a year of on-off restrictions and challenges, particularly for those in the hospitality sector, it was wonderful to bring some much-needed excitement to Skegness – even if it was for a few hours.

“The Lamborghini lift has got people talking and as it was being lifted into the building there was a real buzz amongst the crowds as they stopped to take pictures and videos and to see what was going on.”

Special guest and former British Drift Championship presenter Nathan Black was outside The Hive building to provide the audience with entertainment and interesting facts about the supercar as it was being lifted into the nightlife complex. (47672583)

The Mayor of Skegness, Councillor Trevor Burnham, said: “It’s an honour to be attending this extraordinary event – and even more so to see the people of Skegness getting involved and supporting one of the town’s local businesses.

“It’ll be great to see the supercar in all its glory when the new bar opens in June.”

The Hive is already home to a variety of bars and clubs, and in addition to the Supercar VIP Lounge, over the coming months the multi-million-pound complex will be gearing up to unveil several other bars and clubs to the Skegness nightlife scene, including the launch of a phenomenal Ice Bar Experience – the only one of its kind in the UK – at the end of July.

Matthew added: “All will be revealed next month about our Las Vegas-inspired Supercar VIP Lounge. But what I can say is that it will be the perfect place for those looking to dress to impress, sip bubbly and get those all-important Instagram-worthy pictures with our Lamborghini centrepiece – making it great for birthdays and special celebrations.

“Details will soon be revealed about our exclusive VIP launch party – watch this space.”

