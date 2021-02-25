Land Rover Defenders have been the target of thieves who steal doors and bonnets which can be sold as spares.

On Sunday night a Defender in Dunsby was stripped of its doors, while on the same night the alarm of a similar vehicle went off in Culverthorpe.

Anyone with information on the Dunsby crime should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 39 of February 22.

The crime in Culverthorpe was incident 236 of February 22.