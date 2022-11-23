Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Land Rover Defender stolen from Folkingham

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:00, 23 November 2022

The theft of a car sparked a call to the emergency services.

A Land Rover Defender was stolen from a property in Folkingham on Sunday night.

In recent years police have seen an increase in reports of Land Rover Defenders being targeted for thefts.

A police officer writes a report. Photo: istock
A police officer writes a report. Photo: istock

Traditional Land Rover Defenders are increasingly in demand since production stopped in 2016.

Police encourage people to 'lock up their landy' to stop them becoming a target.

Anyone with information on the Folkingham theft should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 379 of November 21.

Crime Grantham Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE