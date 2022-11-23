Land Rover Defender stolen from Folkingham
Published: 16:00, 23 November 2022
The theft of a car sparked a call to the emergency services.
A Land Rover Defender was stolen from a property in Folkingham on Sunday night.
In recent years police have seen an increase in reports of Land Rover Defenders being targeted for thefts.
Traditional Land Rover Defenders are increasingly in demand since production stopped in 2016.
Police encourage people to 'lock up their landy' to stop them becoming a target.
Anyone with information on the Folkingham theft should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 379 of November 21.