The theft of a car sparked a call to the emergency services.

A Land Rover Defender was stolen from a property in Folkingham on Sunday night.

In recent years police have seen an increase in reports of Land Rover Defenders being targeted for thefts.

A police officer writes a report. Photo: istock

Traditional Land Rover Defenders are increasingly in demand since production stopped in 2016.

Police encourage people to 'lock up their landy' to stop them becoming a target.

Anyone with information on the Folkingham theft should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 379 of November 21.