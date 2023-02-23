A car had its doors and bonnet stolen by thieves.

A Land Rover Defender was parked at a yard of a garage in Rippingale when it was targetted on Friday night (February 17).

It was stripped of its bonnet and doors, and damage was caused to the ignition.

Police

Sergeant Emma Crisp of Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings Policing team, explained that they are 'sought after vehicles'.

Traditional Land Rover Defenders are increasingly in demand since production stopped in 2016.

Police encourage people to 'locl up their landy' to stop them becoming a target.

Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police quoting incident number 111 of January 18.