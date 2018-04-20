Land Rovers put through their paces on muddy Grantham course

An event which saw Land Rovers of all ages driven through a muddy assault course was held for the first time in Grantham.

It was the first event held by Grantham Land Rover Association at the Prince William of Gloucester barracks.

A vehicle takes the plunge at the Land Rover event at Grantham barracks.

A total of 62 Land Rovers, of all types, were driven on two courses at the barracks over two days at the weekend. The courses were made up of a green route, for those who had not driven in these conditions before, and a red route for drivers who were a little more adventurous and who were willing to takcle a number of hills.

The event was held to raise money for the Army Benevolent Fund and a total of £1,900 was collected.

Event organiser Karen Edwards said: “The event was really successful and we’ve had lots of positive comments on our Facebook page as to how well it was run and asking when the next one is. We were very lucky with the weather on both days.

“The course was a challenge for all as it was wet and muddy from the rain we’d had and, of course, became more so as the weekend progressed. We had Land Rovers coming from all over the country to take part.

In too deep? A Land Rover takes on the course at the Grantham barracks.

“We are currently creating the Grantham Land Rover Association Facebook page and will keep it up-to-date as events are organised.”

Land Rovers in line at the barracks event.

Land Rover takes on the muddy course at the barracks.