Land in Grantham with 20 flats on it up for sale for over £2 million
Land which already has 20 flats on it is up for sale for over £2 million.
The land, on Mount Street in Grantham, is listed on Zoopla for £2.5 million and is regarded as an "investment opportunity".
The portfolio of properties consists of five separate blocks made up of 10 two bedroom flats and 10 one bedroom flats, first built in 2019.
There is potential for an additional five detached units to the northern border of the plot, subject to planning permission.
All of the flats have off road parking and come with double glazing and gas central heating.
The portfolio is fully rented and achieves an annual rent of £141,000.
It is located within walking distance of amenities including an Asda superstore and Lidl.
It is fully rented via RentMyHome.
The land can be viewed at www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/63912396.
The land was first listed on Zoopla on February 8, 2023.