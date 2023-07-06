A village pub will be taken over by new owners.

The Gregory Arms, in Harlaxton, will be taken over by new landlords as the current landlady, Lucy Davies, is leaving after seven years.

Lucy was manager from 2016 until 2018, but then took over as landlady.

She said she is “grateful” for the support from the village over the years.

Lucy added: “It’s been quite a journey to be honest.

“I’m going to be taking some time out. I have been working in hospitality my entire adult life and I have reached a point I want to take a break.

“We have endured some very challenging times, but we are very lucky that we have such amazing support and such a lovely relationship with the village and regular customers.

“We would not have survived without them.”

The pub will be taken over by new landlords Olly and Meg and Lucy is “looking forward” to seeing what they do with the village pub.

Lucy’s last full trading day will be Wednesday, July 19. The pub will then be open on Thursday, July 20, and closed from 3pm for a private function.

From there, the pub will close until Monday, July 28, where the new landlords will open.

The Gregory Arms is in The Drift, Harlaxton.