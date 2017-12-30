Landlord’s call to drink pub dry in New Year’s Day ‘sale’

Have your say

The Geese & Fountain pub in Croxton Kerrial has a January Sale with a difference.

The pub will close after New Year’s Day so its licensee Nick Holden can take a holiday and undertake some renovations.

From 5pm on January 1 real ales will be £2 a pint until the pub closes ... or runs out.

Nick said: ”We’re closing the following day for ten days, so whatever we can’t drink on January 1 will be wasted.

“ So come down and help us empty the cellar!”

When back open on Friday January 12, the pub will join a national campaign Try-anuary , when drinkers will be encouraged to try a different ale to their usual.

Nick said: “We will be having beers we have never had before.

“I will be spending part of my holiday lining up some new beer”.

The move follows another innovation this year when the pub launched advent calendars containing 24 bottles of beer.