A landlord who hasn’t raised his rents in over 25 years has been described as the “best landlord anyone could ever have”.

Mick Musson owns eight flats at the former Blue Horse Pub, in Great Ponton, and hasn’t raised his tenants rent since he first took over the property.

To tenant Rob Podum, 56, who has lived in a one bedroom flat since 2006, he “wouldn’t want to move”.

Alan Hodgson (left), Mick Musson (middle) and Rob Podum (right).

In 2006, Rob was left homeless and was at his “lowest”.

However, he was lucky to find a one bedroom flat in Mick’s property and said that Mick is a “brilliant” landlord.

Rob said: “It’s been brilliant and I have known Mick a long time anyways.

“I’m still paying what I paid when I first moved in and I offered to pay him more to cover the electric as I wouldn’t want to see him suffer.

“You hear about these people who are exploited by landlords. However, Mick is great.

This feeling is mutual with tenant Alan Hodgson, 68, who also lives in a one bedroom flat in the property.

He said Mick has been “good as gold”, since he first moved in four years ago.

Alan added: “He’s the best landlord anyone could ever have. If you have a problem he’ll be there.

“All the time it’s been the same rate and he’s never ripped anyone off. He’s a good man.”

To Mick, he does not see the people as tenants, but as “friends”.

He said: “To my tenants, I have always said the rent when they move in won’t change.

“I don’t think they will leave unless they have a certain reason.

“They are friends. They will come down to pay their rent and then end up having a cup of coffee!”