A pop-up card shop which raises money for several charities says it is unable to find a landlord willing to let volunteers use their premises.

Cards for Good Causes has popped up across in Grantham for many years, often in The George Centre.

However, organisers have found no one willing to help this year.

Cards for Good Causes (18937705)

Volunteer Sally Scorer told the Journal: “I am very disappointed that we have got all these empty premises in town and not one of them seems to want to let us rent them for a couple of months for our pop-up charity Christmas card shop.

“We have been in the town selling Christmas cards for multiple charities for many years.

“You would think [landlords] would want somebody in their premises rather than nobody; we have always looked after the unit and kept it clean.

“It all seems to be about money and not helping the charities who have suffered enough this year, even though we pay business rates and minimal rent, because whatever we pay for the shop is less for the charites.

“We have been turned down by two so far, but this becoming urgent now, so if anybody can help we would be most grateful.”

Cards for Good Causes supports more than 250 UK national and local charities by selling a wide choice of Christmas cards online and through 300 seasonal pop-up shops.

Anyone willing to help Cards for Good Causes is asked to email Sally at sallyscorer50@virginmedia.com