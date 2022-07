More news, no ads

Emergency services are at the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the A1.

Lincolnshire Police officers are in attendance at at two-vehicle collision on the northbound carriageway of the A1 at Stoke Rochford.

The incident was reported at 9.05am this morning (Tuesday).

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

One lane is blocked, so police are advising drivers to avoid the area.