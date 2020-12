One lane is closed on the A1 Northbound near Grantham while a pothole is repaired on the carriageway.

Lincolnshire Police and traffic officers are currently at the scene at South Witham.

Maintenance crews are on their way to the area to assist.

Highways England has reported that traffic congestion is building on the approach.

Photo: Highways England via Twitter.